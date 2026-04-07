Marana Ariz. — The Army may be small, but one recruiter and one Golden Knights crew member show how far a Soldier’s path can go.



After serving in the 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, then, Staff Sgt. Ezequiel Orama was asked to recommend a Soldier for a special assignment. He nominated Army Spec. Nathan Chavez from another company.



Four years later they reunited at a Golden Knights tandem jump in Marana, Arizona.



“I’ve been all over the U.S. I got to go to Normandy, France, to commemorate D-Day,” Chavez said. And attend several schools.



Chavez advanced his aviation career by earning A&P certification and attending a Dash 8 maintenance course. The certification refers to the FAA Airframe and Powerplant certificate, which authorizes a mechanic to inspect, maintain and repair aircraft. Then, maintenance course trains technicians on the aircraft’s systems, procedures, troubleshooting and maintenance practices. Chavez also attended Airborne and Air Assault schools.



Meanwhile, Orama transitioned from his aviation career field to serving as a full-time Army recruiter.



“I just fell in love with recruiting and helping people change their lives by joining the Army,” he said.



A simple act of trust helped set both Soldiers on new paths. Their story reflects what Army recruiting is all about — identifying potential, creating opportunity and opening the door to careers, training and experiences that can change a life.



Too often, Soldiers become friends and cross paths again in unexpected places around the world. Those connections and bonds are part of what makes the Army strong, and they are also a reminder that service in the Army can lead anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:52 Story ID: 562238 Location: MARANA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Army, Two Careers, One Unexpected Reunion, by Jaison Bloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.