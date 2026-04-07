Date Taken: 04.03.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:52 Photo ID: 9603292 VIRIN: 260403-D-DU704-1832 Resolution: 2370x1499 Size: 720.69 KB Location: MARANA, ARIZONA, US

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This work, One Army, Two Careers, One Unexpected Reunion [Image 2 of 2], by Jaison Bloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.