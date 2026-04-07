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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion [Image 4 of 4]

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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, run together during a ruck-run at Onslow Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. The purpose of this training is to enhance physical readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9603293
    VIRIN: 260402-M-WE199-1499
    Resolution: 6688x4461
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Sabine Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    II MEF
    Training
    USMC
    Sustain Combat Readiness

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