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U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, run together during a ruck-run at Onslow Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. The purpose of this training is to enhance physical readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson)