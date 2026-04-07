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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bruin Largent, a combat videographer with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, awaits instruction alongside Marines with II MEF Support Battalion before a ruck-run at Onslow Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. The purpose of this training is to enhance physical readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson)