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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar, right, a combat videographer with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, convenes with his squad members before a ruck-run at Onslow Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. The purpose of this training is to enhance physical readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson)