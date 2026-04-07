U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service

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U.S. Navy Capt. Yolanda L. A. Gillen, deputy chaplain of the Marine Corps, is honored during a retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Memorial Chapel, March 21, 2026. Gillen retired after 34 years of service, including 30 years on active duty and four years in the reserves, concluding a career of ministry and leadership across the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard communities.