U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service

U.S. Navy Capt. Yolanda L. A. Gillen, deputy chaplain of the Marine Corps, is honored during a retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Memorial Chapel, March 21, 2026. Gillen retired after 34 years of service, including 30 years on active duty and four years in the reserves, concluding a career of ministry and leadership across the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard communities.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9603080
|VIRIN:
|260321-N-ML974-5119
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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