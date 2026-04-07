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    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service [Image 5 of 78]

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    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    U.S. Navy Capt. Yolanda L. A. Gillen, deputy chaplain of the Marine Corps, is honored during a retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Memorial Chapel, March 21, 2026. Gillen retired after 34 years of service, including 30 years on active duty and four years in the reserves, concluding a career of ministry and leadership across the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard communities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9603081
    VIRIN: 260321-N-ML974-2052
    Resolution: 5791x3861
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service [Image 78 of 78], by Javier Orona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service
    U.S. Navy Chaplain Retires After 34 Years of Service

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