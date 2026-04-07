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    ACS EFMP Changes the Story for Families with Special Needs [Image 5 of 5]

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    ACS EFMP Changes the Story for Families with Special Needs

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    A new adult changing table has been installed at the Soldier Support Center, as part of the Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program’s mission to move the installation forward in accessibility and support for Families with special needs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 08:29
    Photo ID: 9602789
    VIRIN: 260408-D-A4510-7883
    Resolution: 1145x766
    Size: 102.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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