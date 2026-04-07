ACS EFMP Changes the Story for Families with Special Needs

Courtesy Photo | A new adult changing table has been installed at the Soldier Support Center, as part of the Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program’s mission to move the installation forward in accessibility and support for Families with special needs. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | A new adult changing table has been installed at the Soldier Support Center, as part...... read more read more

Written by Audra Satterlee, ACS Specialist

FORT BRAGG -- A new adult changing table has been installed at the Soldier Support Center, as part of the Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program’s mission to move the installation forward in accessibility and support for Families with special needs.

“The goal is to ensure that Families with loved ones who have special needs feel seen, supported and accommodated when accessing services on post,’ said Casey Clark, ACS EFMP Manager. “By providing inclusive Facilities, Fort Bragg reinforces its commitment to dignity, respect and quality of life for all members of the community.”

For many Families, the availability of appropriate facilities can determine whether they are able to feasibly attend appointments and participate in community activities. Standard restroom changing stations are typically designed for infants and toddlers, leaving caregivers of more mature individuals with limited or unsuitable options. The addition of this specialized equipment at the Soldier Support Center helps bridge that gap.

The initiative began last summer when the need for the specialized assistive equipment was raised anonymously through the Community Action Council to help provide a safe, stable and hygienic surface for individuals who require assistance with toileting and personal care. The concern was later reviewed and discussed by the Community Response Working Group, which helped identify the best way forward to better meet the needs of the community.

The Soldier Support Center was selected to adopt this progressive step for our special needs community. Due to its high foot traffic and the wide range of services available to serve Soldiers and Families, this is an important location for those who may benefit from the equipment.

The adult changing table is located on the first floor near the main entrance, adjacent to the ID Card facility, ensuring easy access for visitors. Designed to accommodate individuals weighing up to 400 pounds, the table meets the needs of adolescents and adults who require full assistance with personal care.

Clark hopes that this is only the beginning. Based on community feedback and usage, he hopes to start the trend of adding adult changing tables to additional high-traffic locations across the installation.

This new addition reflects not only our commitment to our community by providing adaptive equipment to support military Families of all abilities, but also how community input can lead to meaningful change. To submit an issue to the Community Action Council, please email your issue or concern to mailto:usarmy.bragg.usag.mbx.dfmwr-operations@army.mil

Tell us what matters to you. Fill out the online Fort Bragg ACS Community Needs Assessment to help guide future planning and improvements that directly impact you, your Family and your neighbors. It only takes a few minutes, but it can make a lasting difference. The survey link is pinned to http://www.Facebook.com/FortBraggACS.