A new adult changing table has been installed at the Soldier Support Center, as part of the Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program’s mission to move the installation forward in accessibility and support for Families with special needs.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:29
|Photo ID:
|9602788
|VIRIN:
|260408-D-A4510-6214
|Resolution:
|997x688
|Size:
|131.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS EFMP Changes the Story for Families with Special Needs [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACS EFMP Changes the Story for Families with Special Needs
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