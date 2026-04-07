Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure

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An ice-control structure stands in the middle of Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca, New York, Jan. 11, 2021. The structure, made of nine cylindrical piers spaced across the creek, decreases the extent of flooding of the surrounding area during ice jams. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)