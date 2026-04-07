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    Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure [Image 2 of 5]

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    Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure

    WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    An ice-control structure blocks debris in the middle of Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca, New York, May 25, 2017. The structure, made of nine cylindrical piers spaced across the creek, decreases the extent of flooding of the surrounding area during ice jams. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:42
    Photo ID: 9602742
    VIRIN: 170525-A-A5040-1005
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure
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    Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure
    Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure
    Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure

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    TAGS

    Flood Risk Management
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Ice Control Structure
    Cazenovia Creek

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