Cazenovia Creek Ice-Control Structure

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An ice-control structure blocks debris in the middle of Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca, New York, May 25, 2017. The structure, made of nine cylindrical piers spaced across the creek, decreases the extent of flooding of the surrounding area during ice jams. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)