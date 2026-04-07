Major General Matthew Brown Promotion Ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Brown receives his new two-star rank from his wife, Heike Brown, during his promotion ceremony at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, March 25, 2026. The ceremony honors Maj. Gen. Brown’s leadership and responsibility within the United States Army (U.S. Army Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Claudia Neve).