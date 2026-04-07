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    Major General Matthew Brown Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

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    Major General Matthew Brown Promotion Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Brown receives his new two-star rank from his wife, Heike Brown, during his promotion ceremony at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, March 25, 2026. The ceremony honors Maj. Gen. Brown’s leadership and responsibility within the United States Army (U.S. Army Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Claudia Neve).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 06:00
    Photo ID: 9602665
    VIRIN: 260325-A-CV950-8043
    Resolution: 5533x3689
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Major General Matthew Brown Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Army
    promotion
    USAEUR AF

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