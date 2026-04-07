Major General Matthew Brown Promotion Ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Brown embraces his daughter, Marlena Brown, following his promotion to Major General at his ceremony in Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, March 25, 2026. The ceremony honors Maj. Gen. Brown’s leadership and responsibility within the United States Army (U.S. Army Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Claudia Neve).