U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Brown embraces his daughter, Marlena Brown, following his promotion to Major General at his ceremony in Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, March 25, 2026. The ceremony honors Maj. Gen. Brown’s leadership and responsibility within the United States Army (U.S. Army Photo taken by Visual Information Specialist Claudia Neve).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9602668
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-CV950-3075
|Resolution:
|5243x3496
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major General Matthew Brown Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.