10th AAMDC CPL Whitley Promotion

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U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Whitley, Network Communication Systems Specialist of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, poses with Sgt. Sierra Whitley, air defender of 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, during his promotion from Specialist to Corporal on Sembach, Germany, March 19, 2026. Soldiers all over the unit are constantly training and improving their skills (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).