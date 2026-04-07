10th AAMDC CPL Whitley Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Whitley, Network Communication Systems Specialist of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, celebrates his promotion from Specialist to Corporal on Sembach, Germany, March 19, 2026. Soldiers all over the unit are constantly training and improving their skills (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).