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    10th AAMDC CPL Whitley Promotion [Image 5 of 8]

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    10th AAMDC CPL Whitley Promotion

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Whitley, Network Communication Systems Specialist of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, poses during his promotion from Specialist to Corporal on Sembach, Germany, March 19, 2026. Soldiers all over the unit are constantly training and improving their skills (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 04:45
    Photo ID: 9602613
    VIRIN: 251118-A-KB033-6916
    Resolution: 4756x3567
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th AAMDC CPL Whitley Promotion [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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