Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine air traffic controllers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni conduct routine observations in the MCAS Iwakuni air traffic control tower, Japan, March 31, 2026. Sgt. Austin Tomarchio was the primary subject for a story about air traffic controllers stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Dugger)