Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Tomarchio, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Nashville, Tennessee, turns flightline lights on at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2026. Sgt. Austin Tomarchio was the primary subject for a story about air traffic controllers stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Dugger)