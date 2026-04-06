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    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 4 of 6]

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    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Tomarchio, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Nashville, Tennessee, aims a signal lamp out of the air traffic control tower at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2026. Sgt. Austin Tomarchio was the primary subject for a story about air traffic controllers stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Dugger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 00:31
    Photo ID: 9602500
    VIRIN: 260331-M-FE306-1059
    Resolution: 3432x5148
    Size: 1023.41 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Donald Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni
    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni
    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni
    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni
    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni
    Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni

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