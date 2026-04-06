U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Tomarchio, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Nashville, Tennessee, aims a signal lamp out of the air traffic control tower at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2026. Sgt. Austin Tomarchio was the primary subject for a story about air traffic controllers stationed at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Dugger)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9602500
|VIRIN:
|260331-M-FE306-1059
|Resolution:
|3432x5148
|Size:
|1023.41 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Control Plays a Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Donald Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.