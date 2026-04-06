260402-N-KW492-1045
U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate Seaman Saif Imran, from Virginia, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire crew-served weapons exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Indian Ocean, April 2, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9602431
|VIRIN:
|260402-N-KW492-1045
|Resolution:
|2735x3419
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Crew-Served Weapons Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.