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    USS Rafael Peralta Small Arms Live-Fire [Image 3 of 7]

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    USS Rafael Peralta Small Arms Live-Fire

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260401-N-KW492-1181
    U.S. Master-at-Arms 1st Class Wesley Davis, from Virginia, gives directions as range safety officer during a small arms live-fire qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Indian Ocean, April 1, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9602428
    VIRIN: 260401-N-KW492-1181
    Resolution: 5065x3769
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Rafael Peralta Small Arms Live-Fire [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USS Rafael Peralta Live-Fire Crew-Served Weapons Exercise

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