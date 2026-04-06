USS Rafael Peralta Small Arms Live-Fire

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260401-N-KW492-1148

U.S. Master-at-Arms 1st Class Wesley Davis, from Virginia, gives instructions as the range safety officer during small arms live-fire qualification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Indian Ocean, April 1, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)