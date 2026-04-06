In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Col. John D. Samples, installation commander, visited Antilles Elementary School, April 7 to read to second-grade students and personally thank them for their role in supporting military families.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9602056
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-CC868-3120
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School
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