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    Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School

    PUERTO RICO

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    — In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Col. John D. Samples, installation commander, visited Antilles Elementary School, April 7 to read to second-grade students and personally thank them for their role in supporting military families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9602052
    VIRIN: 260407-O-CC868-8250
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School
    Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School
    Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School
    Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School

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