Fort Buchanan Commander Honors Military Children During Visit to Antilles Elementary School

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | — In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Col. John D. Samples, installation commander, visited Antilles Elementary School, April 7 to read to second-grade students and personally thank them for their role in supporting military families. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | — In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Col. John D. Samples,...... read more read more

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico — In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Col. John D. Samples, installation commander, visited Antilles Elementary School, April 7 to read to second-grade students and personally thank them for their role in supporting military families.

“As children of those who serve, you also serve. I wanted to spend time with you and personally recognize the strength and support you provide to your parents who wear the nation’s uniform,” said Samples.

During the visit, Samples read “Brave Like Me” by Barbara Kerley, a children’s book that highlights the experiences of military-connected children. The story explores the emotions they face—ranging from worry and uncertainty to pride and resilience—while their parents are deployed.

As he read, Samples engaged with students, emphasizing that courage is not only found on the battlefield, but also at home.

“Being brave doesn’t always mean wearing a uniform. Sometimes it means being patient, staying strong, and supporting your family even when things are difficult.” Samples told the students.

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, an observance established in 1986 to honor the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of children in military families. These children often face unique challenges, including frequent relocations, transitions between schools, and extended separations from deployed parents.

“At Fort Buchanan, we recognize that readiness is not just about Soldiers—it’s about families. Our military children are an essential part of that readiness, and today is about celebrating them,” Samples added.

Antilles Elementary School is part of the Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) Americas Mid-Atlantic District and serves students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The school provides a standards-based education to children of military service members and civilian employees stationed across Puerto Rico.

With several local military units currently deployed around the world, installations like Fort Buchanan continue to play a vital role in supporting service members and their families, especially the youngest members who serve quietly but courageously at home.

Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.