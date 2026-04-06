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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff [Image 1 of 3]

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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

    ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Tristan Peete 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    American University of Antigua College of Medicine sign in Coolidge, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar. 19, 2026. The college hosted the final planning conference for Tradewinds '26. TW26 will take place in Antigua and Barbuda from June 3-17, 2026. This multi-domain exercise covers ground, air, and sea, and involves regional civilian agencies, security forces, and Observer/Controller-Trainer teams. The goal is to strengthen regional collaboration, enhance disaster response, improve crime and security management, and build operational capacity for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Regional Security System (RSS), the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9602048
    VIRIN: 260318-O-KI338-8254
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: AG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff [Image 3 of 3], by Tristan Peete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff
    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff
    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

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    trade
    1st Mission Support Command
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    Tradewinds '26
    TW26

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