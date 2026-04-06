TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

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American University of Antigua College of Medicine sign in Coolidge, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar. 19, 2026. The college hosted the final planning conference for Tradewinds '26. TW26 will take place in Antigua and Barbuda from June 3-17, 2026. This multi-domain exercise covers ground, air, and sea, and involves regional civilian agencies, security forces, and Observer/Controller-Trainer teams. The goal is to strengthen regional collaboration, enhance disaster response, improve crime and security management, and build operational capacity for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Regional Security System (RSS), the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete.)