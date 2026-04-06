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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff [Image 2 of 3]

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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

    ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

    03.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Canadian Forces Lt. Col. Stephen Hale, an exercise planner from the 5th Canadian Division Headquarters, briefs the Tradewinds final planning conference participants on the C2 training track in Saint George, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar. 19, 2026. Tradewinds is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise focused on regional security cooperation, with global applicability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9602034
    VIRIN: 260319-D-D0465-5487
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: AG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

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    1st Mission Support Command
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    TW26

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