TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

Canadian Forces Lt. Col. Stephen Hale, an exercise planner from the 5th Canadian Division Headquarters, briefs the Tradewinds final planning conference participants on the C2 training track in Saint George, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar. 19, 2026. Tradewinds is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise focused on regional security cooperation, with global applicability.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9602034
|VIRIN:
|260319-D-D0465-5487
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|AG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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