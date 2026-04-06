TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, chief of joint exercises for the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), listens as exercise track leads brief on their execution plans for Tradewinds 26, in Saint George, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar. 19, 2026. TRADEWINDS is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise focused on regional security cooperation, yet with global applicability. By fostering collaboration among partner nations, the exercise enhances interoperability, improves disaster response readiness, and strengthens the collective ability to counter shared regional threats. It brings together security forces from the Caribbean Basin, North America, and selected European countries, incorporating both Field Training Exercise (FTX) and Command Post Exercise (CPX).