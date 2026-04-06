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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff [Image 3 of 3]

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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

    ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

    03.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, chief of joint exercises for the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), listens as exercise track leads brief on their execution plans for Tradewinds 26, in Saint George, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar. 19, 2026. TRADEWINDS is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise focused on regional security cooperation, yet with global applicability. By fostering collaboration among partner nations, the exercise enhances interoperability, improves disaster response readiness, and strengthens the collective ability to counter shared regional threats. It brings together security forces from the Caribbean Basin, North America, and selected European countries, incorporating both Field Training Exercise (FTX) and Command Post Exercise (CPX).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9602038
    VIRIN: 260319-D-D0465-6099
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: AG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff
    TRADEWINDS 26 Set for June Kickoff

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    TAGS

    1st Mission Support Command
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    Tradewinds '26
    TW26

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