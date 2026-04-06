U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, right, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), speaks with representatives of the new Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) at the Semper Fit Gym, MCBH, April 4, 2026. The 24-hour Mini MCX ensures service members and civilians have convenient, around-the-clock access to essential supplies and snacks at the gym regardless of duty schedules or holiday closures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9602040
|VIRIN:
|260406-M-SF900-1051
|Resolution:
|6181x4121
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.