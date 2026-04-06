24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), left, and Col. Jeremy Beaven, center, commanding officer of MCBH, observe the new Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) at the Semper Fit Gym, MCBH, April 4, 2026. The 24-hour Mini MCX ensures service members and civilians have convenient, around-the-clock access to essential supplies and snacks at the gym regardless of duty schedules or holiday closures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)