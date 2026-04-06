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    24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH [Image 2 of 3]

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    24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), purchases an item from the new Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) at the Semper Fit Gym, MCBH, April 4, 2026. The 24-hour Mini MCX ensures service members and civilians have convenient, around-the-clock access to essential supplies and snacks at the gym regardless of duty schedules or holiday closures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9602032
    VIRIN: 260406-M-SF900-1031
    Resolution: 6314x4209
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH
    24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH
    24 Hour Mini MCX Now Open at Semper Fit Gym MCBH

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    Semper Fit
    MCBH
    MCX
    Gym
    Service

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