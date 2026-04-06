(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets conduct small-unit tactics during Exercise Night Stampede in Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo. April 3, 2026. Cadets assigned to Cadet Squadron-06 completed the rehearsal of concept in preparation for the 2026 Spring Culminating Exercise, practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care and day and night land navigation in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9601835
    VIRIN: 260403-F-XS730-1028
    Resolution: 6626x4419
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Exercise Night Stampede [Image 8 of 8], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede
    USAFA Exercise Night Stampede

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfighter
    Air Force
    exercise
    Academy
    U.S.
    freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery