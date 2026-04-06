U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets conduct small-unit tactics during Exercise Night Stampede in Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo. April 3, 2026. Cadets assigned to Cadet Squadron-06 completed the rehearsal of concept in preparation for the 2026 Spring Culminating Exercise, practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care and day and night land navigation in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9601829
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-XS730-1016
|Resolution:
|6939x4628
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Exercise Night Stampede [Image 8 of 8], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.