USAFA Exercise Night Stampede

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets conduct small-unit tactics during Exercise Night Stampede in Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo. April 3, 2026. Cadets assigned to Cadet Squadron-06 completed the rehearsal of concept in preparation for the 2026 Spring Culminating Exercise, practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care and day and night land navigation in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)