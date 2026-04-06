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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC [Image 3 of 8]

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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up the Aevex Atlas precision guided drone system the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach, accuracy, and reliability in contested and denied environments.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9601683
    VIRIN: 260405-A-NQ629-2677
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

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    Fort Polk
    101st Airborne Division (AA)
    Screaming Eagles
    UAS
    JRTC 26-06
    Aevex

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