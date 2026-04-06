101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

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U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up the Aevex Atlas precision guided drone system the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach, accuracy, and reliability in contested and denied environments.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)