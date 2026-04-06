101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

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U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up a Ground Control System (GCS) while training how to operate the Aevex Atlas precision guided drone system the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach, accuracy, and reliability in contested and denied environments.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)