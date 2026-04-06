U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up a Ground Control System (GCS) while training how to operate the Aevex Atlas precision guided drone system the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach, accuracy, and reliability in contested and denied environments.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 14:03
|Photo ID:
|9601677
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-NQ629-6828
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.