Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

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A U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing taxis on the flight line following an aerial delivery mission supporting training at the Vigilante Drop Zone near Great Falls, Montana, April 6, 2026. The newly established drop zone provides Montana Air National Guard Airmen a dedicated location to conduct airdrop operations, improving readiness for both domestic and national missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)