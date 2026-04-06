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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness [Image 10 of 11]

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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing taxis on the flight line following an aerial delivery mission supporting training at the Vigilante Drop Zone near Great Falls, Montana, April 6, 2026. The newly established drop zone provides Montana Air National Guard Airmen a dedicated location to conduct airdrop operations, improving readiness for both domestic and national missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9601654
    VIRIN: 260406-F-WT312-6555
    Resolution: 1738x798
    Size: 300.27 KB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

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    TAGS

    Natioanl Guard
    Montana Air Nationa Guard
    120th Airlift Wing (Montana Air National Guard)
    Montana Air National Guard mission
    airdrop and airlift
    Air National Guard

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