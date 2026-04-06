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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness [Image 11 of 11]

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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing observes cargo bundles descending over the Vigilante Drop Zone during an aerial delivery mission near Power, Montana, April 6, 2026. The training highlights the Montana Air National Guard’s ability to deliver critical supplies into remote environments where traditional airfields are unavailable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9601639
    VIRIN: 260406-F-WT312-9071
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 474.74 KB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

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    Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

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    TAGS

    Natioanl Guard
    Montana Air Nationa Guard
    120th Airlift Wing (Montana Air National Guard)
    Montana Air National Guard mission
    airdrop and airlift
    Air National Guard

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