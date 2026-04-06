Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

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A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing observes cargo bundles descending over the Vigilante Drop Zone during an aerial delivery mission near Power, Montana, April 6, 2026. The training highlights the Montana Air National Guard’s ability to deliver critical supplies into remote environments where traditional airfields are unavailable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)