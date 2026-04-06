A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing observes cargo bundles descending over the Vigilante Drop Zone during an aerial delivery mission near Power, Montana, April 6, 2026. The training highlights the Montana Air National Guard’s ability to deliver critical supplies into remote environments where traditional airfields are unavailable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:39
|Photo ID:
|9601639
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-WT312-9071
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|474.74 KB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness
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