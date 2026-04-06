Vigilante Drop Zone strengthens Montana Guard readiness

Montana legislators, civic leaders, and community partners gathered near Power, Montana, in Teton County, on April 6 to observe aerial delivery operations conducted by the Montana Air National Guard at the Vigilante Drop Zone.

Airmen from the 120th Airlift Wing executed a live airdrop from a C-130H aircraft, releasing cargo bundles that descended into the drop zone below.

Ground teams quickly moved to secure and recover the equipment, demonstrating the coordination required to deliver supplies into remote or austere environments.

“This is about ensuring our forces are prepared to operate wherever the mission takes us,” said Brig. Gen. Trenton J. Gibson, Montana’s Adjutant General. “This training area allows our Airmen and Soldiers to build the skills needed to respond quickly, whether supporting communities here at home or missions abroad.”

Established following approval during the 2025 Montana legislative session, the site provides a dedicated location for aerial delivery training and expands access for Montana-based units.

Airdrop operations enable the delivery of personnel, equipment, and critical supplies into locations where aircraft cannot land, making them essential for both combat operations and disaster response.

“This capability allows us to deliver support into environments where infrastructure is limited or unavailable,” said Brig. Gen. Trace N. Thomas, Montana’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air. “Training in a setting like this ensures our Airmen remain proficient and ready to respond when needed.”

Before the establishment of the Vigilante Drop Zone, nearby training areas posed limitations, including airspace congestion, distance, and scheduling constraints. The new location provides a more accessible and flexible option for aircrews and support personnel.

“It improves how we train and how often we can train,” Gibson said. “That consistency directly impacts our ability to execute both our state and federal missions.”

Beyond military operations, capability plays a key role in emergency response efforts, including wildfire support and disaster relief, where rapid delivery of supplies is critical.

Leaders emphasized that continued coordination with state officials and local communities remains essential to sustaining training opportunities.

“Our ability to operate at this level is made possible through strong partnerships,” Thomas said. “Support from the legislature and surrounding communities enables us to train effectively while remaining connected to the people we serve.”

The event also provided leaders with an opportunity to engage directly with elected officials and demonstrate how state investments translate into operational capability.

“When leaders can see this firsthand, it reinforces the value of these investments,” Gibson said. “It shows how readiness is built and maintained.”

The demonstration highlighted the Montana National Guard’s dual missions supporting national defense requirements while remaining ready to assist communities across the state.

“This reflects ‘The Montana Way,’” Thomas said. “Professionalism, adaptability and a commitment to serve in any environment.”