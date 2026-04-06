Sixteen Fort Rucker Soldiers compete against in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships from March 8-14 representing team AVCoE.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9601454
|VIRIN:
|260314-D-A4456-4941
|Resolution:
|2644x1086
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition
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