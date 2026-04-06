Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition

Date Taken: 03.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 12:16 Photo ID: 9601454 VIRIN: 260314-D-A4456-4941 Resolution: 2644x1086 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

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