(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Aviation Center of Excellence Soldiers earn multi-gun team champion in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Ga. March 14. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9601452
    VIRIN: 260314-D-A4456-5536
    Resolution: 5040x3029
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition
    Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Fort Rucker
    marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery