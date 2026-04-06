Fort Rucker Soldiers Hit the Mark at National Competition

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Center of Excellence Soldiers earn multi-gun team champion in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Ga. March 14. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Center of Excellence Soldiers earn multi-gun team champion in the 2026 U.S....... read more read more

FORT RUCKER, Ala.-- Sixteen Fort Rucker Soldiers competed with nearly 200 other Soldiers from across the Army in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships from March 8-14. The annual weeklong, live-fire competition tests marksmanship fundamentals, weapons handling, and decision-making under pressure.

For Maj. Nicholas Barwikowski, AVCOE team captain, this year’s All-Army marksmanship competition marked both a culmination and a transition.

Serving as the Officer in Charge for 3 years, Barwikowski said this final season carried added responsibility as he prepares to retire from the Army in July.

“There were a few differences this year from the past two years,” Barwikowski said. “Not only was I focused on keeping the team on track and setting up training, but also ensuring the team is handed off to a new leader for next year.”

That leader will be Sgt. 1st Class Hobbs, who is expected to take over following tryouts and lead the team into the 2027 All-Army Championships next March.

Barwikowski said Hobbs is a natural, progressing from a new shooter in 2025 into a key leader within the team. “Watching him develop … has been amazing to see,” he said. “He has stepped up in a leadership role helping secure training locations and develop training plans. I am sure the team will continue to succeed under his leadership.”

Barwikowski credited the team’s overall success to each members dedication and commitment to the fundamentals of being a U.S. Soldier.

“What contributed most to the team’s success this year is a group of dedicated professionals who truly care about the Army,” he said. “They have a ‘winning matters’ mindset, constantly striving to get better and taking every opportunity to do so.”

According to him, experienced shooters played an important role in mentoring newer members, creating a culture of continuous improvement.

“The desire to teach, as well as the desire for the younger guys to learn, has greatly enabled their success,” he said.

The team’s performance throughout the competition reflected that mindset. Barwikowski mentioned several standout moments, including being strong competitors in rifle marksmanship and a comeback victory in the multi-gun event.

“Their performances were exceptional,” he said. “From displays of discipline and mastery of fundamentals to newer members rapidly adapting to the demands of competition, it was incredible to watch.”

He pointed to the multi-gun team’s resilience as a defining moment. “Seeing where they stood after day one, adjusting and laying the hammer down on day two to secure the championship was exciting, fun to watch and ultimately humbling,” he said.

As he prepares to close out his Army career this summer, Barwikowski said the experience has been a remarkable way to end his time in service.

“For me, it is an awesome way to walk away from the Army,” he said. “I could not be prouder, and I wish I could give them the recognition they truly deserve.”

AVCOE Team accolades

Team Multi-Gun Champions (MA Barwikowski, CPT Chebat, CW3 Downing, CW3 Deavila, and CW3 Freeman)

Team Overall Runner Up, this is also the 1st place active-duty team (MAJ Barwikowski, CPT Chebet, CW3 Downing, CW3 Deavila, and CW3 Freeman)

Individual Accolades