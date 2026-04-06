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    139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight [Image 3 of 3]

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    139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Stepp, vice commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, completes his fini flight in a C-130H Hercules aircraft at the Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 18, 2026. Stepp’s service began in 1998 and has over 4,000 as a command pilot with more than 230 combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9601416
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-YI114-1031
    Resolution: 4306x2865
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight
    139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight
    139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight

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    Air Mobility Command
    fini flight
    Ryan Stepp
    family
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