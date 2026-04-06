U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Stepp, vice commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, completes his fini flight in a C-130H Hercules aircraft at the Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 18, 2026. Stepp’s service began in 1998 and has over 4,000 as a command pilot with more than 230 combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9601407
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-YI114-1010
|Resolution:
|4845x3224
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.