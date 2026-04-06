139th Airlift Wing vice-commander is greeted by his children after fini-flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Stepp, vice commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, completes his fini flight in a C-130H Hercules aircraft at the Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 18, 2026. Stepp’s service began in 1998 and has over 4,000 as a command pilot with more than 230 combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)